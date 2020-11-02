LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in November 2019, Papa John's founder, John Schnatter, went viral on the internet after saying he ate 40-pizzas in 30-days.

This statement had the internet in a giggle fit, but to Schnatter, it's not a laughing matter.

In a recent interview on the H3 Podcast, Schnatter says right now he does not want to get back on the board of directors or become CEO again.



Schnatter says he's sitting back and letting the current era of Papa John's run its course. He says it doesn't look good and he hopes they can turn it around.

As far as Papa John's NASDAQ stock goes, it’s looking decent.



Schnatter was ousted back in July of 2018 for making a racial remark and at that point, Papa John's share was at one of the lowest points its seen in the last five years.

Over the last year, Papa Johns’s share has been on the up-trend.

