(Louisville Business First) - There's a new battle in the war between "Papa" John Schnatter and the company he founded, Papa John's International Inc.

Schnatter, founder and a director of the company, filed a new lawsuit Thursday against the business, his fellow directors and CEO Steve Ritchie. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, claiming violations of the duties of loyalty and care causing irreparable harm. The lawsuit is under seal for now, but the cover letter is posted on Schnatter's website, savepapajohns.com. The cover page says a public version of the document will be filed on or before Sept. 4.

"Yesterday in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Papa John’s founder and largest shareholder John Schnatter filed suit against the members of the company’s board of directors who are running the company and CEO Steve Ritchie, seeking immediate assistance from the court to stop the irreparable harm those individuals are causing due to their repeated, and ongoing, breaches of the duties of loyalty and care they owe to the company," Terry Fahn, a spokesman for Schnatter, said in an emailed statement. "Mr. Schnatter anticipates that the chancellor, who is currently presiding over Mr. Schnatter’s earlier demand for documents from the company, will also preside over this lawsuit."

The company issued a statement of its own: "John Schnatter will do anything to distract attention from the harm caused by his inappropriate words. He continues to make reckless allegations in his attempt to regain control and serve his own interests. John Schnatter's latest allegations are entirely without merit, and we will vigorously defend against these baseless claims."

