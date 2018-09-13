(WHAS11) – JOHN MELLENCAMP will embark on a 2019 tour of “The John Mellencamp Show” which will feature the rock icon’s classics plus some new material. Mellencamp will begin the tour Feb. 7 in his home state of Indiana at South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center and will span two months ending in Clearwater, Fla. at the famed Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Produced by AEG Presents, “The John Mellencamp Show” will start promptly at 8 p.m. and will not have an opening act. Every ticket purchased online will receive a physical copy of Mellencamp’s forthcoming album “Other People’s Stuff” set for release on November 16 by Universal Republic.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and all ticketing information please visit Mellencamp.com.

JOHN MELLENCAMP 2019 TOUR DATES

Date City Venue

February 7, 2019 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

February 8, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

February 10, 2019 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center for the Arts

February 12, 2019 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

February 14, 2019 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

February 15, 2019 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

February 17, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

February 19, 2019 Youngstown, OH Stambaugh Auditorium

February 20, 2019 Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

February 22, 2019 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

February 23, 2019 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

February 25, 2019 New York, NY Beacon Theatre*

February 26, 2019 New York, NY Beacon Theatre*

March 9, 2019 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

March 10, 2019 Evansville, IN Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

March 12, 2019 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

March 14, 2019 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

March 16, 2019 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

March 17, 2019 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

March 19, 2019 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

March 20, 2019 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

March 22, 2019 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

March 24, 2019 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 27, 2019 Ft. Meyers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

March 29, 2019 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 30, 2019 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

*On Sale Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. local time

© 2018 WHAS-TV