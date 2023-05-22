Motion to be filed to have controversial statue reinstalled in Cherokee Triangle

Mayor Craig Greenberg has already said he will not put the statue back.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A controversial statue that was removed from Cherokee Triangle is back in the spotlight after a motion to have it reinstalled is about to be filed.

John B. Castleman was one of the fathers of the Louisville parks system but also fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The monument was one of many tossed into a national debate regarding Confederate statues.

The attorney for Friends of Louisville Public Art sent a notice of their intent to file a motion on Monday, May 22 to have Castleman's statue reinstalled.

The statue was placed in storage in 2020 after it was repeatedly vandalized during protests surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

The city's Landmarks Commission voted to remove the statue and eventually move it to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

This motion comes after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled last month that the statue was improperly removed. That ruling was made final Thursday, May 18.

Mayor Craig Greenberg has already said he will not put the statue back.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.