Judge: Castleman statue does not need to be returned to Cherokee Triangle

Steve Wiser, with the Friends of Louisville Public Art, said the group plans to appeal the ruling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge has ruled the controversial John B. Castleman statue does not need to be returned to its original Cherokee Triangle location.

The statue has been a topic of debate over the past few years.

Castleman was one of the fathers of the Louisville parks system but also fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The monument was one of many tossed into a national debate regarding Confederate statues.

It was removed in June 2020 during the height of protests following the death of Breonna Taylor.

Three years after its removal, Kentucky's Supreme Court sided with the Friends of Louisville Public Art, a group seeking to have the statue returned to its original pedestal.

The state's highest court ordered that the Castleman statue had been improperly removed.

Despite the decision, Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox ruled on Monday the city does not need to reinstall the statue.

Steve Wiser, with the Friends of Louisville Public Art, said the group plans to appeal the ruling.

Mayor Craig Greenberg's administration has been adamant about not returning the statue back to its original location.

For the time being, Castleman's statue remains inside a city storage lot.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.