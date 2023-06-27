Mitcher's president to be inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

The New York native fell in love with Kentucky bourbon while bartending at Yale where he was majoring in Religious Studies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame is getting a new member this year.

According to a press release, Mitcher's President Joseph Magliocco will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 13, 2023.

“Kentucky bourbon has thrived and reached its current level of success because of all the great people working in all the positions in our industry. I am humbled and deeply honored to be included among this year’s extraordinary inductees into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame,” he said.

The New York native fell in love with Kentucky bourbon while bartending at Yale where he was majoring in Religious Studies.

His first industry job was at a distributor where he reported to the former president of Four Roses, R.C Wells.

Magliocco later developed Chatham Imports, the eventual parent company of Michter's Distillery.

He spearheaded the acquisition of the Michter's trademark in the 1990s for $245 after it was abandoned, and restarted the historic brand in Kentucky "which he considered the best place in the world for bourbon."

“There is no one who believes more in the potential of the Kentucky bourbon category,” Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee said.

Now, Michter's is sold in every state and in over 60 export markets according to the release.

There are two distilleries in Jefferson County: Michter's Shively Distillery and Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery. The company also has a 205-acre farm and operations hub in Springfield.

