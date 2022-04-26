Louisville man's sentence commuted by President Biden

More than 10 years after his conviction, Thomas Perkins was granted clemency on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man’s sentence was commuted by President Joe Biden.

Thomas Perkins was serving a sentence for federal drug charges.

In 2007, the DEA busted a drug operation out of Evansville, Indiana. Others charged in the bust said Perkins was their supplier for large amounts of cocaine.

Perkins was one on 78 people President Biden granted clemency to on Tuesday.

This does not mean he was cleared of the crime, but means his sentence was shortened.

