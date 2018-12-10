OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd in a small Kentucky town that Democratic congressional nominee Amy McGrath has the character and courage that's lacking in Washington right now.

The retired fighter pilot is considered a strong challenger to Andy Barr, a Republican seeking a fourth term in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

Biden is the highest profile Democrat who has come to Kentucky in support of McGrath. A crowd packed into the gymnasium at Bath County High School Friday afternoon ahead of Biden's appearance, chanting "Amy! Amy!" McGrath's campaign has emphasized turning out voters in the district's rural counties.

Biden said "character is the single most important thing that Amy brings to this race."

Barr will campaign with President Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Richmond, Kentucky.

