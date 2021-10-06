FBI Louisville names new Special Agent in Charge

Jodi Cohen has been an agent with the FBI since 2015. She most recently served in Washington D.C., where former SAC James "Robert" Brown is headed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI Louisville Field Office has named a new Special Agent in Charge. According to a release from the FBI National Press Office, Jodi Cohen started her new role Oct. 5.

The release said Cohen has been an agent with the FBI since 2005 and served in a variety of roles in New York, Seattle and Washington.

Cohen most recently served in Washington D.C. as the chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch (NSB) at FBI Headquarters.

She will take the place of James "Robert" Brown, who has been the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office since 2018. Brown was named the new assistant director of the Operational Technology Division in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

In June, Brown talked about three areas the FBI was planning to prioritize in Louisville: civil rights and public corruption, domestic terrorism, and violent crime.

So far, there have been 155 homicides in Louisville this year and the city is on track to surpass 2020's record-breaking total of 173. Most recently, the FBI was called in to help investigate the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, who was shot and killed while waiting for his school bus in September.

The FBI is also still investigating the death of Breonna Taylor and the disappearance of Crystal Rogers from Bardstown.

