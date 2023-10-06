MetroSafe offering $8,000 hiring incentive for call taker, dispatcher positions

"Our telecommunicators provide lifesaving instruction to those in their darkest hour as well as celebratory milestones like helping deliver a baby."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to combat the wave of expected retirements, MetroSafe is hoping to hire and train the next group of 911 Telecommunicators.

According to a news release, the dispatchers' office is accepting applications for the training academy.

“911 is the lifeline our residents call when they need help," Jody Meiman, the executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services (LMEMS), said. "Our telecommunicators provide lifesaving instruction to those in their darkest hour as well as celebratory milestones like helping deliver a baby."

Trainees will be selected to go through a 180-hour paid training period that runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will get paid $22.31 an hour.

Once all of the training is completed, call takers will start out at $24.48 an hour and dispatchers will start at $27.25 an hour. Once fully employed, new hires will get an additional $8,000 that will be paid in installments according to the release.

You are eligible to apply if you are:

at least 18 years old

a U.S. citizen

have a high school diploma or equivalent

not someone who has been convicted of a felony

able to pass a pre-employment drug screening and polygraph test

About 82% of 911 call centers are understaffed and there aren't enough younger workers to replace those who are retiring or burned out according to a report released by the national 9-1-1 association, NENA.

Viola Brown has worked as a dispatcher in Louisville for almost 30 years. She said she's watched as the technology and resources evolved to better serve the community.

“Having a career in 911 is challenging but fulfilling, and I’m proud to mark this milestone and continue to serve residents and first responders," she said.

Anyone interested in applying should follow this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.