Fourth Street Live to hold hiring events

If you're looking for a job, the downtown entertainment facility is looking to fill more than 100 positions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a job?

Beginning Tuesday, Fourth Street Live will host a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions.

Many of these opportunities are from entry level to management.

Positions are available at multiple venues including the Sports and Social Club, PBR Louisville and Pizza Bar.

The event is expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday from noon until 4 p.m.

Applicants are required to wear masks at check-in.

