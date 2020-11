Bingham was a well-known book publisher and married to Robert Bingham III.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A member of Louisville's Bingham family that once owned WHAS and the Courier-Journal, Joan Bingham, has died.

Family friend Keith Runyon said Bingham died Saturday in New York City. She was 85.

