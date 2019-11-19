LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and professional baseball player Jo Adell is partnering Louisville Metro Police Foundation, the Louisville Metro Police Department and Kroger Co. to bring some Thanksgiving meals to local families with his second annual "Turkey Drive."

Jo, several LMPD Officers along with students and parents from Newburg Middle School will be delivering 500 complete Thanksgiving meals to struggling families in the Louisville area.

As part of the Turkey Drive, Adell and Louisville Metro Police Department Members will meet at Newburg Middle School on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11:00 am to begin distributing turkeys, dressing, and canned goods to local pre-selected families from the Louisville Area. On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 Jo and members of LMPD will be on hand at Newburg Middle School and will continue their deliveries.

The Turkey Drive aims to foster a positive relationship between the Louisville Metro Police Department and the local community. Although donations are for pre-selected families, all community members are invited to attend the event to interact and learn more about LMPD and to meet Jo Adell.

For more information on monetary donations, please visit the Louisville Metro Police Foundations webpage.

