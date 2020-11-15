NuLu brings in holiday shopping season with 'JingleFest'

Shops in the area had specials and sales for people getting a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu kicked off the holiday shopping season on Saturday with its annual Jinglefest.

Maya Griffin with Revelry Boutique and Gallery said it’s a great feeling to see people back in stores, supporting local businesses.

“It makes a big, big morale boost for our staff because we love working here. Having people come in and shop is what keeps our jobs here and keeps us being able to support all of our local artists,” she said.

Griffin said it matters when people shop local because it gives business owners and artists the drive to keep their shops open.