Grayson County, KY - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office just officially released their version of the Lip Sync Challenge. According to their Facebook post, they were able to raise over $7,500 for Shop With A Cop because of this video. They featured songs by Montgomery Gentry, Chamillionaire, and even MC Hammer. Jimmy Mattingly, Garth Brooks's fiddle player, even made a special appearance. Mattingly was in town for a fiddler's festival in Grayson County and just happened to be there for the video shoot!

Also, just to give you a heads-up, there is a little bit of tractor nudity humor in the video as well (censored of course)🤣.

Enjoy!

Click/Tap here if the video doesn't load below

