Former long-time Jefferson County Clerk Jim 'Pop' Malone dies at 78

Under Malone, the county clerk’s office expanded from its central downtown location to include branches in several communities across Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former long-time Jefferson County Clerk Jim “Pop” Malone passed away earlier this week at the age of 78. He died on July 10.

According to his obituary, Malone grew up in New York, but moved to Louisville later in life where he attended and graduated from Bellarmine College.

Malone’s time in city politics began when he became the Jefferson County Commissioner. He was elected to two terms, serving on fiscal court.

He was later appointed to Jefferson County Clerk by former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins. Malone was also the chairmen of the Child Abuse Authority and was actively involved with nonprofit, Home of the Innocents.

During Malone’s time as county clerk, he expanded the office from its central downtown location to include branches in the West End, Shively, Middletown, Westport, Jeffersontown and Highview communities.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Home of the Innocents.

