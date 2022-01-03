First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kentucky this week

Her visit comes nearly three weeks after, President Joe Biden, visited some of the hardest-hit communities following the Dec. 10 tornado.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to Kentucky on Thursday to survey recovery efforts following the devastation of the December tornadoes.

Her visit comes more than two weeks after her husband, President Joe Biden, visited Dawson Springs and Mayfield – two of the hardest hit communities in the Dec. 10 tornado.

The first lady and FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will join Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear in Bowling Green.

There, she’s expected to survey storm damage in some of the neighborhoods affected by the Dec. 11 tornado and highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensure Kentuckians are receiving aid and relief they need.

About 77 people died in those tornadoes that impacted western and south central Kentucky.

