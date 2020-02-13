FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has approved a bill to loan the University of Louisville $35 million to support its acquisition of a health care system which includes a hospital.

News outlets report legislators voted 86-7 on Wednesday to pass the measure. The recently acquired system includes Jewish Hospital and other KentuckyOne Health properties.

The university plans to use the facilities to assist with its School of Medicine. The school also plans to hire nearly 400 nurses and doctors.

The measure still needs to pass the state Senate and then be signed by the governor.

