LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jewish Hospital has received an "F" rating on the Leapfrog Group Rating. The survey grades hospitals in five categories:

Infections

Problems with surgery

Practices to prevent errors

Safety problems

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff

In those five categories there are 28 measures rating on a scale to below average to above average. Of those 28, Jewish Hospital scored above average on six of them and below average on 21 of the measures.

The Louisville hospital has scored a "D" rating in the last seven Leapfrog ratings.

You can view the rating here.

U of L Health Chief Medical Officer, Jason Smith, released the following statement on the rating:

"Since 2018, UofL Hospital has reported almost perfect compliance with the Leapfrog Safe Practices, however, the publicly available data used to rank our institution in the Leapfrog scorecard dates back to early 2016 in some areas. Our quality issues over past years under different management have been well reported in the media, and were among the drivers leading us to begin our journey as an independent health care system in mid-2017.

We have reviewed our publicly reported data since July 2017, and utilizing the Leapfrog Group’s own calculator for scoring with that data, our calculated grade would have been a C. This improvement is in line with what we anticipated our ranking would be at this point when we re-assumed oversight of our hospital in 2017.

As for the other hospitals in our system, the data leading to their scores were collected prior to our ownership. However, transparency in health care is vitally important, and U of L Health is dedicated to performing better at all of our hospitals. While we do participate in the Leapfrog Survey, the Leapfrog assessment is not the scorecard that we use to drive improvement throughout our organization.

Regardless of our score, we will never be satisfied with anything other than providing top quality patient care and continually striving to improve our service to our patients, our communities and the state as a whole. Kentucky residents deserve nothing less."

