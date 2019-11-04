LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way for the Jewish Community of Louisville as the organization announces plans to rebuild its Dutchmans Lane campus. The organization revealed the plans while launching a $40M capital campaign.

The new building will include an indoor pool, enhanced security features, and an expanded early learning center.

President Sara Klein Wagner said the current building has served them well, but it's time for a change.

“We have a vibrant program here, everything from arts and ideas, health and wellness, children camp, youth and family programming, but the walls in this building were not built flexible to take us into the next century, into the next generation,” she said.

The Jewish Community of Louisville said it hopes to break ground in 18 to 22 months.