Jewish Community Center breaks ground on new campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jewish Community Center of Louisville has started construction on a new $42.5 million dollar campus near Dutchmans Lane.



The facility will be more than 100,000 square feet, and home to a new aquatic center, auditorium, and classrooms for the early learning center.



Jon Fleischaker, co-chair of the Jewish community of Louisville said it was public donations that put them over the top for their 40 million dollar goal.