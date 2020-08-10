Jewish Community Center breaks ground on new campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jewish Community Center of Louisville has started construction on a new $42.5 million dollar campus near Dutchmans Lane.
The facility will be more than 100,000 square feet, and home to a new aquatic center, auditorium, and classrooms for the early learning center.
Jon Fleischaker, co-chair of the Jewish community of Louisville said it was public donations that put them over the top for their 40 million dollar goal.
The Jewish Community Center hopes the new center will be a gathering place for anyone in the community. The new campus is expected to be finished in 18 months.