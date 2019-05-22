LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can now get up close and personal with the Ohio River thanks to four new jet skis available for use this summer.

Brochin Expeditions will offer jet ski rentals for water-goers 18 and older, or minors with permission from their parents. The Yamaha WaveRunners have 160 horsepower on board and go from 0 to 70 miles per hour in just four seconds.

"I take my job very, very seriously, but they still call me Captain Extreme. So, if you come out here and expect a slow ride, you're not going to get it,” Edwin Brochin, captain of Brochin Expeditions, said.

Brochin previously brought the Scream Machine Jet Boat to Waterfront Park last summer, and said jet skis were a top request from customers.

"They just arrived yesterday. We officially splashed them at 3:30 in the afternoon,” Brochin said. "Having one of these at your fingertips here just gives you that full power, that full maneuverability and personalized experience."

With the need for speed fulfilled, Brochin said safety will be the company's first priority. A licensed captain for 25 seasons, Brochin said he has not had one incident or infraction during his rides.

"We have certified lifeguards that will be out there, we call them spotters, that will be out there on every tour," Brochin said. "No one will be allowed on the river by themselves. We're confident we'll be able to keep everybody safe and also enjoying themselves out here on the Ohio River."

All spotters are CPR and First Aid certified, and jet skis routes are designated depending on the kind of rider. For parents with their younger kids, they have to idle up through the slow zone while teens and adults will have a much larger range of operation.

The route for adults expands about two miles from the Waterworks Museum all the way down to the Lincoln and Kennedy Bridges and about 2/3 the width of the river channel, giving a unique view of the city.

"The Louisville waterfront has one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the Midwest, and very few people have access to it. Unless you own a boat or own jet skis or you're an avid sailor, you don't get to experience it,” Brochin said. "There's plenty of room to grow here, and this city is so vibrant."

The jet skis cost $125 an hour to rent, but are available for longer if you want a few hours on the water. Anyone with a driver's license can operate the jet ski, but renters must be 18 and older. Rides start at 11:00 a.m. and end a half hour before sunset.

For more information, visit Brochin Expedition's website.

