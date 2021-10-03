Police ask for help finding Louisville woman, 3 children missing for two weeks

Police say Jessie Small and her three children have been missing since Sept. 19 and were last seen in the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a Louisville woman and her three children missing two weeks.

Jessie Small, 37, was last seen with her kids on Sept. 19 in the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue.

Police said Small may have traveled to an unknown location in Indianapolis to visit an unknown friend.

She was driving a 2007 4-door silver Toyota Yaris with Ohio plate JEU 4555. Police said her family has been unable to contact Jessie and they fear for her safety.

She’s described as a white female, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and weighing about 220-pounds.

Police did not provide a description or names of any of the children.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Small, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

