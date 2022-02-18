Louisville Metro Councilwoman says goodbye as she takes on new role

Jessica Green has served District 1 since 2015. She is leaving Metro Council to become a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green appeared at her final Louisville Metro Council meeting Thursday night. Green is leaving her seat after seven years to become a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge.

During a farewell speech, she called her final meeting a "bittersweet moment" as she said goodbye to a place where she spent so much of her life.

"I really grew up and became an adult here," she said.

Green has served as a representative for District 1, which includes the Chickasaw, Russell, California and Parkland neighborhoods, since 2015. On Thursday, she said she was grateful for the people in her district, who welcomed her as part of their community.

During her time on Metro Council, Green focused on several initiatives, improving public safety and housing. According to her Metro Council bio, she helped with the creation process of the Civilian Review and Accountability Board and sponsored or supported ordinances including police de-escalation and Breonna's Law.

"This has been an experience that I believe that I will be able to take and translate and take that to the bench," Green said.

In 2021, she served as Chair of Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee and as a member of the Community Affairs, Health & Education and Appropriations Committee, according to her biography.

People interested in filling the District 1 seat can apply until Feb. 28.

