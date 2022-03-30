Jersey Mike's to donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics

16 different locations in Kentucky will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike's will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the 34 Team Kentucky athletes attending.

100% of your purchase will go to helping qualifying athletes right here in Kentucky get to the Special Olympics. Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in the Special Olympics Games.

16 different locations in Kentucky will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit.

It's all part of their 12th annual "Day of Giving", and for the first time ever, the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike's "Month of Giving in March" has raised more than $47 million for local charities. This year they hope to surpass last year's record-breaking $15 million fundraising total.

There are four participating locations in Louisville. For a full list of participating locations and to find the closest one to you, you can visit this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.