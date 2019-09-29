LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the old saying goes, “another man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

For 75 years, the late Jerry Lotz has collected a variety of oddities which were sometimes described as weird or unusual.

Lotz’s spirit and his love for junk were at the forefront during day two of the auction with many remembering his favorite words, “not for sale.”

He passed away in July and wanted his daughter to have “one hell of an auction” in his honor.

“We’re looking for things for my husband’s man cave,” an auction-goer said.

A vintage Pee Wee Herman doll was among items up for grabs at the "Crazy Jerry" auction on Sept. 28, 2019.

Items such as an old Pee Wee Herman doll, Louisville Cardinals memorabilia, vintage cars, plates, old trophies and wall art were on display during a Saturday auction.

The curious came out in droves in hopes of scoring a fabulous find.

A German motorcycle sold for $2,400 and a Cushman golf cart went for $1,800.

A German motorcycle auctioned off during the "Crazy Jerry" auction.

Every item was handpicked, collected, preserved and now sold with a stamp of “Crazy Jerry” for every person who went home with a piece of his collection.

People will always remember Lotz for his quirky personality and Frankfort Avenue building filled with bits of history.

