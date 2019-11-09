FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A monthlong trial in Kentucky is nearing its conclusion for Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan, who's accused of funneling corporate contributions to his daughter's failed 2014 Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.



During closing arguments Wednesday, federal prosecutor Robert Heberle told jurors that Lundergan was involved in a "concerted scheme" to subvert federal election rules to benefit the campaign of Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is Kentucky's secretary of state.



Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J. Guthrie True, says prosecutors failed to show evidence of criminal intent.



Prosecutors allege that Lundergan funneled more than $200,000 in illegal contributions to Grimes' campaign, either by paying for campaign services directly and not seeking reimbursement or by paying costs through co-defendant Dale Emmons, a Democratic consultant.



If convicted, both men could face lengthy prison sentences.