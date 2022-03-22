Louisville mayor appoints new director of Metro Corrections

Lt. Col Jerry Collins, an Army veteran and the current jail commander for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, has been appointed to the post.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after current Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark announced his retirement, Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed his replacement.

Lt. Col Jerry Collins, who is the jail commander for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, has been appointed to the post.

Collins is a familiar face to Metro Corrections. The Army veteran started at the jail in 2000 as a corrections officer, working his way up to correctional major which oversaw operations and training before he retired in October 2021.

The mayor’s office said Collins also developed community service and community engagement efforts with the jail before leaving.

“Jerry has the vast experience and skill set to lead the Corrections staff,” Fischer said. “He knows our community, he knows LMDC, having worked his way up through every position there, and is considered an innovative thinker with an extensive background in training. He has both the skills and the passion needed in this time of challenge.”

His appointment comes as the jail is facing numerous issues including staffing shortages and several deaths at the facility in the last five months. The controversies surrounding the jail led Metro Council to call for an independent investigation.

“I know and value the team at Metro Corrections, and I’m well aware of challenges facing jail officers and employees here and across our nation right now,” Collins said in a news release. “I am confident that we can overcome those challenges and build on the team’s good work and commitment to sound, compassionate correctional care. I appreciate Mayor Fischer’s support and I’m eager to get to work!”

Collins will begin his new role with LMDC on April 4.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.