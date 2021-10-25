Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville 13-year-old last seen in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said Jeremiah Conn was last seen in the 100 block of North 39th Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old missing from the Shawnee neighborhood.

Jeremiah Conn was last seen in the 100 block of North 39th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as a Black male, about 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 100-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you’ve seen Jeremiah, you are asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

