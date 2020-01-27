NEW ALBANY, Ind. — US Attorney Josh Minkler announced Monday, 58-year-old Wayne Komsi of North Vernon, Ind., was convicted on two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of firearm, following a two-day jury trial, in the federal court, in New Albany, Ind.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence by keeping firearms out of the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing firearms,” said Minkler. “If you choose to lie and buy firearms, you will be prosecuted fully under federal law.”

According to a press release, on Dec. 13, 2017, Komsi pleaded guilty to a felony in Jennings County, Ind. As a term of his Jennings Co. felony plea, Komsi was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Although he had a pending felony out of Jennings Co., Komsi attended an auction on March 3, 2018, where he purchased 21 firearms.

In order to get those 21 firearms transferred into his possession, Komsi falsely indicated on three Firearms Transaction Records, March 6, March 20, and April 3, 2018, that he was not prohibited from possessing firearms.

At the time he filled out each form, Komsi was, in fact, prohibited from possessing firearms because of the felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

Komsi faces a sentence of up to 5 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

