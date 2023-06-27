2 juveniles injured after off-road vehicle accident in southern Indiana

A 14-year-old was seriously injured and airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital. Authorities said neither child was wearing a helmet.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Two children in southern Indiana are in the hospital following an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in rural Jennings County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the two juveniles were riding in the 9000 block of County Road 850 West in Paris Crossing when the accident occurred.

Indiana Conservation officers said the 14-year-old driver was riding on the roadway when they lost control of the ORV, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver's side and pin them underneath.

The 14-year-old was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted via helicopter to Norton Hospital in Louisville. The other juvenile rider was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Indiana DNR officials said neither child was wearing a helmet or safety harness at the time of the accident.

A helmet is required by law in Indiana for riders younger than 18, officials said.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

