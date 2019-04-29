LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Grammy® Award-winning country music superstar Jennifer Nettles will sing the national anthem at the 145th Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on Saturday, May 4.

Nettles’ performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be broadcast on NBC and take place in front of fans attending the 2019 Kentucky Derby. It will take place in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle just after 5 p.m., prior to the race.

“Jennifer Nettles is a country music and vocal powerhouse,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited and honored for her to perform our national anthem for the millions of viewers and fans around the world who tune in on Derby day.”

Nettles is the eleventh artist to perform the national anthem since Churchill Downs began the tradition in 2009. Notable artists and vocalists who have performed the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby include Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick, Jr. (2017), Lady Antebellum (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and Lee Ann Rimes (2009).

Jennifer Nettles has won five ASCAP awards for her songwriting abilities and received a Grammy® Award, Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award and Country Music Association (CMA) Award for penning the emotionally charged, #1 PLATINUM hit, “Stay.” At the 2009 ACM Awards, Jennifer was honored with the “Crystal Milestone Award” for being the first female artist to be the solo songwriter on an ACM “Song of the Year” winner since 1972. As a solo artist, she released the critically acclaimed albums "Playing With Fire” and “To Celebrate Christmas” on Big Machine Records.

Nettles will also be a guest of the world-famous Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.