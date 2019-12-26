JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It isn't Christmas without our soup kitchens that hundreds in our community rely on daily especially around the holidays. Jeffersonville's Community Kitchen celebrated its 30th Christmas Wednesday serving more than 100 people.

When Community Kitchen opened in 1989 it served its first meal to only four people and today it is serving roughly 200 meals daily.

“It’s kind of fun we have a great crew to raze around with and it's good to see these people," volunteer of four years Tom Condit said. "It's really just another Wednesday because I do this every Wednesday.”

Richard Kopple is the only volunteer out of 90 who has been serving in the kitchen the longest.

“The need grew, the volunteers grew, and the facility came to the point where we had to relocate," Kopple said.

Kopple said the last ten years strengthened his gratitude.

“I’m blessed and I’m fortunate along with the rest of volunteers here that we do have an opportunity to share with the less fortunate and that’s what makes it all worth it," Kopple said.

It is the kind of attitude that has helped keep the kitchen open for decades.

“I want these people to feel good, they make me feel good," volunteer of four years Judy Pierce said. "Christmas is all about miracles and today is a miracle that we're all here.

RELATED | Family surprises woman at airport with exciting news for Christmas

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.