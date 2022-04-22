Jeffersonville residents, businesses thrilled with the return of Thunder Over Louisville

Those who stood along the waterfront on the Indiana side said they have the best view since they get to see the show in front of the Louisville skyline.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Both sides of the Ohio River will be packed Saturday afternoon as Thunder Over Louisville returns in all its glory.

While much of the action will happen at Louisville's Waterfront Park, Jeffersonville is also preparing for the crowds - and the heat.

On Thursday, aircraft flew over the Ohio River all day, practicing for the legendary Thunder air show. This year's show will celebrate 75 years of the United States Air Force.

Those who stood along the waterfront on the Indiana side said they have the best view since they get to see the show in front of the Louisville skyline.

"You can just tell the difference with the people when you talk to them," said Jim Benton, who lives in Jeffersonville. "Everybody's excited about it."

Businesses in Jeffersonville are also feeling the benefits of having Thunder Over Louisville back on the river. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen opened in May 2020 on Riverside Dr., so this year will be the restaurant's first experience with a "normal" Thunder.

The owners said they've spent the last few months preparing for the big day - and now it's finally here.

"Tomorrow we have sold pretty much every table we have inside," said James Corbin, the owner of Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen. Corbin said they're going to have a beer garden next door with live music to keep guests entertained during the day-long event.

"If you're on this side of the river, hopefully, the wind is blowing south so we can blow all the smoke to Louisville and keep it nice and clear for us here on the sunny side in Indiana," Corbin joked.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore held a press conference Thursday previewing the city's plans.

"You'll see a mix of everything and I'm sure the sunny weather is going to bring out all types, but [it's a] great time to bring your family, come out with friends," Moore said.

He also stressed the importance of safety. With temperatures rising above 80°, this could be the warmest Thunder on record.

With that in mind, people planning to head to the river on Saturday should remember to bring hats, sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the event.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.