2 middle school students arrested for alleged threats against southern Indiana schools

Jeffersonville Police said the two threats are not connected in any way, despite being made on the same day.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — Two southern Indiana middle school students have been arrested and charged after making alleged threats against their own schools.

Jeffersonville Police said the department worked with the Greater Clark County School Administration to investigate two isolated threats made against two of the district's middle schools, River Valley Middle and Parkview Middle.

School Resource Officers and administrators at both schools notified authorities, which resulted in official investigations, police said.

"Despite the fact these two threats occurred the same day, the investigation has shown there is no correlation and the two threats were made independently," Jeffersonville Police said in a press release.

Authorities said they have arrested and charged one student from each school for allegedly making the threats. The students' charges were not released.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and searches of both the schools and homes of those children.

No weapons were found and detectives concluded the threats were not credible.

"Parents, please communicate with your children about the severity of threatening school safety," the department said. "We recognize no community is immune to tragedy and the Clark County Prosecutor's Office has expressed their intent to prosecute any individual who threatens the safety of a school."

