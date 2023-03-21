Jeffersonville Police release body camera footage in fatal shooting

On March 9, three officers shot a man who reportedly fired multiple bullets in the air before pointing a gun at police. Family members said he suffered from PTSD.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Police Department is now releasing body camera footage from a fatal police shooting that occurred earlier this month.

On March 9, 44-year-old Robert Atkins was reportedly walking around an apartment complex with a gun on East Eighth Street.

When police arrived, Atkins fired multiple bullets in the air before pointing the firearm at officers, officials said.

Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said during a press conference on March 10 that of the five officers on the scene, three shot the man. He said within a minute they began life-saving measures.

Atkins was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Kavanaugh said Atkins' actions were deliberate and put everyone, including other residents, in danger.

"When you start discharging that around, pointing that at police officers, that clearly escalates that situation," he said. "There's not many alternatives that we can apply. This is not an outcome that we want."

According to police, this wasn't the first time officers had met Atkins experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kavanaugh said the day before the shooting, officers responded to a report of Atkins "acting erratic" inside a vehicle. Police said he was having a mental health crisis and was seeking a voluntary mental health evaluation.

Atkins' family said he was a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The department said all five officers involved received a temporary assignment with unrestricted administrative leave.

Indiana State Police is leading an investigation into the shooting.

