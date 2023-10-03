Man shot in incident involving Jeffersonville police, dies at hospital

Police said Robert Atkins, 44, was shot after he allegedly shot a gun in the air and pointed it at officers Thursday night. He died Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was shot by Jeffersonville police a day after he requested a mental health evaluation has died.

That incident happened at an apartment complex on East Eighth Street.

Atkins was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

According to Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, his officers encountered Atkins experiencing a mental health crisis on Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m. that morning, they received a call regarding “suspicious” activity. That caller described to police a man was parked in the 2000 block of Allison Lane and was acting “erratic” inside of a vehicle.

Kavanaugh said the man went to Faith Lutheran Church to request a mental evaluation.

Officers said Atkins was partially clothed and acting abnormal. After speaking with him, officers called an ambulance, and he was sent to Clark Memorial Hospital for a voluntary mental evaluation.

"Jeffersonville Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation to check out policies and procedures that were engaged while the officers took the actions that they did," Kavanaugh told WHAS11 News on Thursday.

All of the officers involved in the incident received a temporary assignment with unrestricted administrative leave as Indiana State Police conducts the investigation.

