LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police in Jeffersonville, Ind. arrested a man they said intentionally set three fires on East 10th Street earlier in September.

Benjamin Hilburn is charged with two counts of arson, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of theft.

He's accused of setting fire to Al's Liquor, Dairy Queen, and Advanced Auto Parts.

Hilburn was already in jail for an unrelated charge.

