JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Jeffersonville plant is facing fines totaling $14,000 following an employee’s death at the facility in February.

The Indiana Occupational Safety Health Act fined Valmont Gateway Galvanizing after discovering two serious safety violations.

OSHA claims Marion Fletcher who was involved in a machinery accident on February 20, was wearing loose clothing and hair that was not pulled back, which was a safety code OSHA reported the employer did not follow.

"They needed some drills to be done,” Russell Caballero, said who was working at the facility at the time and witnessed the fatal accident. “The machine kept on and when [Fletcher] looked back, his hand got caught up in the thing that spins, and he had long dreads then his hair got caught.”



Fletcher died after he got caught in a drill press, according to the report from OSHA. OSHA cited two serious safety violations in its report and each of them holds a penalty of $7,000.



According to the department, the Jeffersonville plant was not properly guarding dangerous parts of machinery to ensure workers were safe. The business was also cited for not maintaining a safe workplace. OSHA’s report claims Valmont was not strictly enforcing a policy restricting employees from wearing loose clothing or hair that was not pulled back.



Valmont has until May 9 to resolve the case but has the option to dispute the penalties. The business can file a petition for review or request an informal conference with OSHA.



Valmont's corporate director of safety Scott Shook said the business is working closely with OSHA and has provided counselors and support to employees.