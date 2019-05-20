JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) -- It is a heavy day as the damage of the Jeffersonville explosion sinks in. Neighbors told WHAS11 they are remembering their neighbor and praying for his wife.

William Short grew up in the Capitol Hills neighborhood. He had to assess his house on Monday while also mourning his friend and neighbor.

"He was out the day before working in his yard. He was always working on stuff like that," Short said.

Short said the husband would mow neighbors’ lawns. His wife likes to cook.

"He'd bring over a pie, a Boston Cream Pie for my son and say here, and I'd say, what's that for, and he'd say, she just made it," Short said.

That kindness echoed in every person's remembrance of the man.

"What happened here, I believe, was a gas explosion and I hope they get to the bottom of it," Wayne Woods said.

Woods is also a friend of the couple. He said when he heard the explosion, he ran straight for their house to help.

"We grabbed a sheet from our house and wrapped it around her and brought her to our house until the ambulance got here."

Woods claims he has called several times about a possible gas leak. Even writing this in the memo of his last check to Vectren. It said please come check for gas leak.

"They never came and looked for a gas leak, but you know what? This happened. So maybe they'll do some kind of investigation and get to the bottom of it, I hope they do," Woods said.

He said he doesn't want to turn the gas back on.

Vectren said the last time they responded to the home at the center of the blast was in 2015.

