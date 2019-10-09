LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Jeffersonville has a new honor.

The city is officially being proclaimed the “most pet friendly city” in the state of Indiana.

Mayor Mike Moore visited the PetFirst Pet Insurance headquarters Tuesday to give the good news.

Moore is also a pet lover. His dog Puddin, also known as the First Lady of Jeffersonville, has her own Twitter account.

PetFirst employees also had their pets on hand for the celebration. They marked the anniversary by packaging 15,000 treats to be shared with shelter dogs in 15 cities.

The treats will be mailed to shelters in the region and around the nation.

