JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) – Jeffersonville’s Mayor Mike Moore visited the site of the deadly house explosion, the Capitol Hill neighborhood, on Sunday and said he is thankful for the support the community has received since Sunday.

He was joined by city officials, police, fire and building commissioner for the site visit.

Moore said he has seen houses fall but never foundations broken apart. “We’ll move on from this. It shook us pretty good, but we’ll move on,” Moore said.

He described what he saw during the site visit.

“A lot of memories that are just shattered are in pieces now. …those are gone.” Moore said.

In the immediate blast area, he said, there is nothing left to salvage.

Moore said the neighborhood is nice and it will take some time to get it back to normal and his heart goes out to those impacted by the explosion.

“I grieve for the families involved in this,” Moore said.

The neighborhood will be sectioned off for at least three more days. Officials said cleanup is continuing and they are trying to make sure the site is safe.

Moore said he encouraged those he talked to in the neighborhood to take notes on damage.

"It's my understanding speaking to Vectren they have come in and put 8 families around here up [in hotels]," Moore said.

He believes there may be word in the next 24 hours on the cause.

RAW VIDEO: Sky11 captures neighborhood affected by Jeffersonville blast

The explosion is still under investigation. Police are monitoring the area, including overnight, to protect the property of the residents.

One person died following the explosion on Sunday, May 19. Officials said the incident happened in the 900 block of Assembly Road early Sunday. According to Lt. Isaac Parker. The person has not yet been identified.

The explosion--described by neighbors as a scene from a horror movie--killed also injured three people.

Firefights said people felt the explosion within a five-mile radius, and WHAS11 received comments saying people felt the explosion across the river in Prospect.

1 dead, 3 injured after house explosion in Jeffersonville

911 audio released in Jeffersonville home explosion

