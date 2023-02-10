Indiana police arrest Jeffersonville man on child molestation charges

Police say Caleb Watson, 26, confessed to several counts of child molestation that occurred over a period of several years.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man has been arrested and facing multiple charges after authorities say he confessed to sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

The Jeffersonville Police Department has charged Caleb Watson, 26, with five counts of child molestation (Level 1 Felony) and one count of child molestation (Level 4 Felony).

Police said a 10-year-old girl reported to her school's staff that Watson had allegedly molested her. The school immediately reported the incident to the Department of Child Services and an investigation began.

"The victim was promptly protected from further victimization while the investigation was ongoing," Jeffersonville PD said.

On Wednesday, detectives contacted Watson, who was in Louisville, with the help of Louisville Metro Police's Fifth Division.

The release says Watson provided a statement and confessed to several counts of child molestation that occurred over a period of several years in a Jeffersonville neighborhood.

Jeffersonville Police said their investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

Reports can also be made anonymously by calling 812-218-TIPS (8477).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.