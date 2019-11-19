JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville High School will break ground on renovations to the school's baseball stadium on Thursday, Nov. 21.

RELATED: John Schnatter makes big donation to former high school

The renovations come in part from a $500,000 donation from the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation. Schnatter is the founder of Papa John's and Jeffersonville High School alum.

“To affect change you have to be willing to do better by raising your standards and overcoming the barriers that limit your potential. When I played baseball for the Jeffersonville High School Red Devils we raised our standards and removed the barriers that limited our potential. It is my hope that the John H. Schnatter Stadium will help this generation and future generations remove the barriers and that hold them back so that they can reach their full potential and be better," Schnatter said via press release.

The Greater Clark Co. School Board voted on accepting the donation from the foundation on Oct. 15 and the renovations are set to be finished by April 2020.

RELATED: ULAA, Board of Trustees approve new naming rights for Cardinal Stadium

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



