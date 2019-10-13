JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Fire Department says that someone is asking for donations for an incident that never happened, and they’re using the department’s name and likeness to do so.

Fire Chief Eric Hedrick posted a warning on social media on Saturday about a letter that appears to be from the Jeffersonville Fire Department. It details a fire incident that the department responded to and asks for donations.

Chief Hedrick says the letter is a scam, calling it “completely fictitious”. He says the letter did not come from the City of Jeffersonville, the Jeffersonville Fire Department, or from himself. In fact, he says Jeffersonville Fire has never responded to an incident at that address.

“Unfortunately this is an attempt to defraud the general public and prey upon the generosity of our community,” Chief Hedrick says in the post. “It is shameless.”

The information in the letter is blurred in the social media post, so the address and details of the alleged incident are unknown.

He is asking the public not to give money to the cause and says he is “disturbed” that someone would use his name and the department in such a fraudulent way. He is also getting the police involved.

“We have contacted our local law enforcement to investigate this matter further.”

