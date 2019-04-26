JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — As members of the Jewish community celebrate the last two days of Passover, one anti-Semitic slur used by a Jeffersonville City Council member earlier this month has local community leaders hoping for a change.

During a meeting on April 15, council member Lisa Gill said an anti-Semitic slur when discussing a request from the Jeffersonville Fire Department.

As Vehicle Maintenance Director Michael O’Brien spoke about the department's search for a new service truck, Gill used an anti-Semitic slur to ask O'Brien how he was able to get the truck for a bargain.

The phrase Gill used is an offensive term meaning one haggled or bargained to obtain a lower price. O'Brien went on to explain how he got the truck for less than the original price.

"I inadvertently made a statement in a public meeting when referring to negotiations of a maintenance vehicle. My comment in reference to that negotiations was not meant to be insensitive, anti-Semitic or offend anyone. I have now learned a very valuable lesson on it’s meaning and will never use it again. I sincerely apologize for my comment," Gill said in a written statement.

Gill said she was devastated to learn that her words may have hurt people, saying she was ignorant to the fact that the phrase was offensive.

"What I said was clearly wrong," Gill said. "I'm thankful now that I'm educated, and I'll never say it again."

Matt Goldberg, Director of Community Relations for the Jewish Community of Louisville, said the slur plays on a very offensive stereotype that Jewish people are cheap.

"Her use of language is unfortunate and offensive, but it does provide us with the opportunity to put this phrase to bed," Goldberg said.

Goldberg said that while he does not know if Gill knew the term was offensive, he does think leaders can use this moment to teach community members who have continued to use this phrase or similar language.

"It's a teachable moment," Golberg said. "Whether they're intentional or not, the effect is the same."

Golberg said there is no large Jewish organization in southern Indiana similar to the Jewish Community of Louisville, though there are Jewish community members in Jeffersonville.

As a leader in her city, Goldberg said Gill has an obligation to make things right with those in the community. Gill is in her second term on city council, representing District 5 and serving as vice president of Jeffersonville Common Council.

"Words matter and words can hurt," Goldberg said. "It takes a communal effort [to stop using these terms], it takes all of us talking about it."

