JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The City of Jeffersontown will have indoor pickleball courts ready for play soon at its David L. Armstrong Recreation Center.

The new courts will be the first indoor pickleball courts in the Jeffersontown area, according to city officials.

The Taraflex floor on the two courts at the center’s gymnasium will have lines painted for both pickleball and basketball when the courts are ready for use on Nov. 1.

“We are responding to numerous requests from our citizens by introducing indoor pickleball,” said Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf. “It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and we want to improve access to play for our citizens.”

Communities across the country are adding pickleball facilities, most of which are outdoor. Dieruf and Debbie Hendrick, Jeffersontown’s Parks and Recreation Director, decided to pursue adding pickleball courts to the recreation center after learning at national conferences about the growth of pickleball and its accessibility as a three-generation sport that can be played by everyone from young children to retirees.

“The Taraflex floor is ideal for pickleball use as it’s a safer surface for sports enthusiasts of all ages,” Hendrick said. Hours using the pickleball courts and the possibility of league play are under discussion and will be determined soon, she said.

“We’re pleased to be able to add indoor pickleball as one of many recreational activities available at Jeffersontown facilities,” Dieruf said. “Ease of access is important to helping people stay active and be more healthy as a result.”

According to The United States of America Pickleball Association website, the sport is "A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players."

