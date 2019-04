LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man involved in a seven-hour standoff with police in Jeffersontown on April 2 has appeared before a judge.

Christopher Duncan, 64, is accused of firing shots at a neighbor's house on Watterson Trail then refusing to come out of his home.

He was ordered not to have a firearm and he cannot contact his neighbor and was given a $50,000 cash bond. He's due back in court April 12.