Police respond to barricaded subject in Jeffersontown apartment

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police in Jeffersontown are working a situation involving a barricaded subject in an apartment complex on Tree Lane.

Officers have been at the scene since 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31. and the situation remains active. MetroSafe confirms Louisville SWAT was also asked to respond.

According to the Jeffersontown Police Department, the subject is wanted for several felonies.

Police urge people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

