Donations needed for Jeffersontown food pantry

Jeffersontown Area Ministries is partnering with other local organizations for a "Pack the Pantry" event on Aug. 17.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown Area Ministries (JAM) is asking for the public's generosity in packing its pantry for area families in crisis Tuesday. The organization serves around 150 families per week and has seen up to a 30% increase in requests since the start of the pandemic.

The pantry, located at 10617 Taylorsville Rd., never shuts its doors and volunteers help give out up to 30,000 pounds of food per month.

"It feels good that these families will have a positive experience when they get here, they won't be standing in line and that they're cared for. That their needs were heard and these carts full of food will address those needs," Kristy Dugan, with Move Real Estate Group said.

Move Real Estate Group, Bridge Trust Title and Pet Wants are hosting a food drive on Aug. 17 with a goal of collecting 2,500 pounds of food and personal items.

"We've seen a lot of people who've never been in these situations before. The national stats say most Americans, if they have a crisis in the $500 range, they don't have it," Marlon Cummings, the executive director of JAM said.

The groups are also asking for dog and cat food at the event to help families who have pets. Many local animal shelters are seeing high numbers of pets being returned due to families being unable to care for them.

If you would like to donate items, they can be dropped off on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at Pet Wants (10110 Taylorsville Road.). Click here for a list of recommended items to donate.

